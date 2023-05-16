(AUDIO): Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Discusses 2023 Session and I-70 Funding on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s lieutenant governor says the one thing that is for certain in the Missouri Senate is that nothing is for certain. He’s referring to the chaos that happened Friday in Jefferson City on the final day of Missouri’s 2023 session. The final day featured finger-pointing and GOP infighting in the Senate. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City), who’s running for governor, says there are positives from the session. One of them is $2.8 billion to six-lane I-70 across Missouri. Kehoe describes that as a game-changer. He’s also pleased with a bipartisan bill that passed which will end state taxes on Social Security benefits starting in 2024. That bill is now on the governor’s desk: