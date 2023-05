Please help KWOS Salute the Troops this Memorial Day weekend.

Just go to KWOS.com and team up with us and Mid – Mo Telecom to honor the troops. All you have to do is click on the Salute the Troops tab and fill out a quick questionnaire about your veteran or active duty service member. We want to hear when and where they served and what their military service means to them and you. KWOS will share their stories all Memorial Day weekend.

Help KWOS and Mid – Mo Telecom Salute the Troops!