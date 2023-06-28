CPD: No arrests yet in Columbia’s Dove street homicide

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Jefferson City Police are assisting Columbia Police with Monday’s homicide investigation on Dove drive.

That’s north of Blue Ridge road, near fire station nine. The murder happened in broad daylight, at about 4:30 pm. Columbia Police investigators have identified the homicide victim as 33-year-old Deshon Joseph Houston of Columbia. He suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD investigators have identified a suspect vehicle, which was found crashed into a tree just after the homicide. Multiple witnesses tell Columbia Police that four black males left the crash scene and were later seen trying to flag down vehicles near I-70 Drive Northwest. CPD believes those four individuals are armed and dangerous.

Columbia Police spokesman Christian Tabak tells 939 the Eagle that CPD is continuing their investigation and search for suspects. Anyone with information should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.