(AUDIO): Former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt joins us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s 54th governor is back in Jefferson City for today’s 1:30 unveiling of his official portrait. It will take place in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Former Governor Matt Blunt (R) was elected governor in 2004 at the age of 33, making him the second-youngest governor elected in state history. He served as governor from 2005-2008 and was secretary of state before that, serving from 2001-2004. He beat then-Missouri House Speaker Steve Gaw (D-Moberly) in the secretary of state’s race in 2000. He narrowly defeated then-Auditor Claire McCaskill (D) in Missouri’s 2004 gubernatorial race. Missouri Governor Mike Parson hosts today’s 1:30 portrait unveiling. Parson deputy chief of staff Kelli Jones tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting a crowd of about 50 people, which include Governor Parson, former Governor Blunt and his family and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. Former Governor Blunt joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s seen a photo of the portrait and that he’s impressed. He says one of his best memories as governor was his wife Melanie having their first child in 2005, William Branch. Governor Blunt also says tragedies bring out the best in people, reflecting on his memories of Missourians dealing with tornadoes and floods: