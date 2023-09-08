Columbia homicide suspect to be sentenced today; charge amended to voluntary manslaughter

A Columbia man who admits he shot and killed a man after a 2020 dispute involving a Douglass park dice game will be sentenced this afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom in early August when 51-year-old Rickey Lee Murry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Murry admits shooting and killing Corey Jordan in the incident.

Boone County prosecutors amended the earlier charge of first degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, suggesting in open court there may have been issues at a trial with witness testimony. Corey Jordan’s mother delivered an emotional statement to Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs in August, saying she opposes the plea agreement. Jordan’s mother tells the court that her son was killed over $3, adding that Rickey Murry should spent the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Jacobs will sentence Murry at 1:30 today. The judge said in open court in August that he will take the victim family’s testimony into account at today’s sentencing hearing.