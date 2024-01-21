UPDATE: Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and most mid-Missouri districts are closed on Monday

The expected winter weather has forced Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and most mid-Missouri schools to cancel classes for Monday.

CPS, the Jefferson City School District, Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Boonville R-1, Centralia Public Schools, Fulton Public Schools and New Franklin R-1 are just a few of the districts that have canceled. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says the anticipated overnight ice would make travel Monday morning unsafe. Baumstark emphasizes that CPS’ top priority is safety for students and staff.

You can find the full list of school closings here.