(LISTEN): NWS expects mid-Missouri to see one-tenth of an inch of ice on Monday

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area will be under a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight through 6 pm on Monday. Freezing rain, sleet and ice are in the forecast.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia JaJa expects the wintry precipitation to begin at about midnight and possibly start as sleet, which would prime Columbia and mid-Missouri roads for freezing rain to stick. Ms. JaJa says your Monday morning commute will be slick.



“Freezing rain once it starts it will last through about mid-afternoon (on Monday) before transitioning to rain. And after that, pretty much rain through the rest of the forecast. Any precipitation we see after Monday afternoon will be rain,” JaJa says.

Ms. JaJa tells 939 the Eagle that freezing rain is expected to continue in Columbia and across the listening area Monday until about 4-5 pm.

“We’re looking at about a tenth (one-tenth) of an inch but really any ice that sticks to roads is dangerous. Be sure to leave plenty of room between cars if you must be out on the road. But make sure you’re not speeding or changing speed a lot when you’re driving on ice,” says JaJa.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.