(LISTEN): Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) discusses charter schools and education on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

A 167-page omnibus education bill approved by the Missouri Senate this week that would allow charter schools to operate in Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and all Boone County school districts is being blasted by CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood. Dr. Yearwood spoke to about 75 business leaders and elected officials at the end of the monthly board meeting of Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) on Wednesday. Dr. Yearwood tells 939 the Eagle that the bill would cause CPS to have to reduce teachers and staff, adding that charter schools will lead to the demise of public schools. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying Dr. Yearwood’s comments are ludicrous. Senator Rowden says Dr. Yearwood and others with similar positions are sticking up for a system that, by today’s standards, has failed. Senator Rowden says the new Senate bill offers $450-million in new dollars for public education, in addition to $300-million in new dollars coming in the next few years. He tells listeners that CPS patrons have approved every bond and levy issue in the past 40 years and that CPS is crying poor, even with with three-quarters of $1-billion in extra money: