Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Saturday spaghetti lunch/dinner planned aimed at eliminating student lunch debt in mid-Missouri school district

Saturday spaghetti lunch/dinner planned aimed at eliminating student lunch debt in mid-Missouri school district

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) speaks to CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood (middle) at the Columbia Farmers Market on August 25, 2022, as Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred listens (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Ashland’s mayor and Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred are inviting you to enjoy spaghetti tomorrow in Ashland, while helping to eliminate student lunch debt in the fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district.

Mayor Dorise Slinker and the Southern Boone lunch ladies are hosting tomorrow’s event from 11 am to 6 pm at the Southern Boone middle school. The suggested cost is a cash or check donation. Boone County commissioner Aldred is encouraging you to attend as well. Commissioner Aldred addressed about 75 to 100 Columbia-area business leaders and elected officials at this week’s Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting, inviting them to attend and to pass the word along.

The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer