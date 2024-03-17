Missouri’s commodity groups back legislation expanding Public Service Commission

A Callaway County commissioner and most of Missouri’s commodity groups support legislation that would increase the number of members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) from five to seven.

The bill is expected to hit the Missouri House floor after the legislative spring break, which begins today. Lawmakers will return to Jefferson City next week. The bill would also require that two members must have been engaged in farming and requires at least one member to have experience in finance and one member with experience in the utility sector. The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill), who chairs the Missouri House Agriculture Policy Committee. Chairman Haffner is a longtime critic of the proposed Grain Belt project in north Missouri.

Grain Belt plans to build a high-voltage transmission line across eight counties: Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls. Missouri’s PSV has determined there is a need for the service, and that the service promotes the public interest.

Callaway County western district commissioner Roger Fischer, Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association are just some of the commodity groups that support House Bill 2832. The Missouri Energy Development Association, Spire Missouri Natural Gas and the Sierra Club Missouri chapter oppose the bill.

Chairman Haffner’s House Agriculture Policy Committee voted 11-3 on Thursday to approve HB 2832.