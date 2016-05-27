One man is in the Cole County Jail after a chase with Jefferson City police. Officers tried to pull the driver over in the 2800 block of Missouri Blvd a little after 3-am when he sped off. He then crashed near Stoneridge Parkway. He managed to run but fell down …Read More »
“Lights Out” for a Mid-Missouri killer
The state of Missouri has executed convicted murderer Mark Christeson. The 37-year-old was given a l…
Accused druggies busted in Callaway
Callaway County sheriff’s deputies serve a couple of warrants at a house near Williamsburg and make …
And now .. the ‘Jack Renner Program’ .. on KWOS!
KWOS already had a few decades under its belt when a familiar voice joined the airwaves back in the …
** Update** Manhunt on the ‘Boulevard’
Open Air
Kid brings knife to elementary school in Holts Summit
A student at North Elementary School in Holts Summit brought a knife to school Monday and it wasn’t for show and tell. Students told teachers that the student showed them the paring knife and made threatening remarks. School administrators took the knife from the boy without incident. A school spokesman …Read More »
First Capitol Avenue homes targeted for eminent domain i-d’ed
The Jefferson Housing Authority and the City Council have identified the first five properties the authority should try to by to begin revitalizing the East Capital Avenue neighborhood. The properties include 108 401 and 403 East Capital…and 103 and 105 Jackson. The authority will first negotiate a price with the …Read More »
KWOS Celebrating 80 Years of Service to Mid-Missouri
Where were you 80 years ago? If you were in Jefferson City, you may have heard about that new radio station KWOS that was to start broadcasting at 12:30pm on Saturday, January 30th, 1937. We are celebrating all year long our 80th Anniversary. On KWOS Open Air, we remembered when …Read More »
Two Mid Mo fires — one fatal
A Miller County man is dead after he ran back into his burning home to try and rescue the family dog. Firefighters found the home just off Highway 52 near Tuscumbia heavily involved in flames when they arrived early Friday morning. The man and his wife initially made it out …Read More »
JCMO couple caught with gun, drugs
A Jefferson City couple is in jail in Boone County after police found drugs and an unregistered gun in their car. 36 year old Alohn Griffin and 35-year-old Zora Reeves were pulled over by Columbia police about 11-15 Friday night. Inside their car, police found several types of drugs, paraphernalia …Read More »