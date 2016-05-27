A Columbia woman, fleeing from a State Trooper is dead after she crashed her car on Worley Street early Thursday morning. The patrol says 51 year old Karin Kespohl lost control of her car about 1-30 Thursday morning. The car flipped over hitting a utility box, and then a pick …Read More »
Pedestrian Accidents on the Rise in JC
Not only are fatal traffic accidents on the rise in mid Missouri, so too are collisions between cars and pedestrians. In Jefferson City alone this year, 21 pedestrians were injured in collisions with cars, one man died. MoDot and the Jefferson City police department says the problem is partly the …Read More »
Big check helps pay for HazMat training tool
Most of those tanker trucks you see carrying gasoline, diesel and propane load up at the Phillips Petroleum terminal here in Jefferson City. Phillips’ Brandon Nagel says their firm donated $11,000 to pay for a tanker truck rollover simulator for Cole County’s HazMat team … HazMat Chief Mike Rackers says …Read More »
Health Department Preparing for New Facilities
One of the projects that will begin in 2017 for Cole County will be the relocation of the Cole County Health Department. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says it is long overdue… Bushman says it may take over a year before the new department is fully operational…Read More »
Several Ways to Leave the Leaves to Us
Even though the calendar says it is winter, tree leaves are falling and many property owners are in the initial stages of their annual clean-up. Jefferson City officials strongly encourages residents to rake up their leaves and dispose them for re-use as mulch and fertilizer around trees, flower beds orgardens …Read More »
A Lot going on with Cole County as Year Draws to a Close
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman appeared on KWOS Open Air with Kelley Ray and Hal Dulle to talk about the end of the year rush to complete budget projections and looks forward to 2017.Read More »