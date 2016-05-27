It is expected that Right-to-Work will become a reality after today as the Missouri House is scheduled to approve it. The Senate passed the bill last week. Cole County Representative Jay Barnes appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about it with John Marsh and Kelley Ray.Read More »
Not good news for you state government workers
(MissouriNet) – Saying that “insiders, special interests and lobbyists have made a mess&…
Not a pond you’d want to swim laps in!
A Holts Summit man went for a swim early Thursday morning, but he wasn’t trying to cool off. The Cal…
Fulton SWAT cops end standoff
The Fulton police SWAT team puts an end to a standoff. Police say Victor Vaughn barricaded himself i…
Fast food manager accused in contributing to death of worker
The manager of the Dairy Queen in Fayette is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the suicide de…
Female trooper to head Mo Highway Patrol
And there soon will be a new woman in charge at the Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Colonel Sandy Karsten…
Open Air
Fast food manager accused in contributing to death of worker
The manager of the Dairy Queen in Fayette is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of a teenaged boy. A Howard County coroner’s jury earlier this week ruled Harley Branham was principally responsible for harassment that led to the suicide of 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner. The Glasgow High School …Read More »
Female trooper to head Mo Highway Patrol
And there soon will be a new woman in charge at the Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Colonel Sandy Karsten will become a Colonel and take over as Superintendent of the patrol when Colonel Bret Johnson steps down in a couple of weeks. Governor Greitens made the announcement of Karsten’s promotion in …Read More »
Emergency landing at Columbia Airport
A scary landing for 59 passengers onboard an American Airline flight from Dallas to Columbia last night. Emergency services were dispatched to the runway at Columbia Regional after the crew of the flight radioed they were having trouble with their flight control gear. The plane landed without incident about 9-30 …Read More »
Mayor Tergin Ready to Get Neighborhood Cleaned Up
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about several issues involving the city, including the recent notifications sent to homeowners of dilapated homes along and near East Capitol Avenue.Read More »
“Lights Out” for a Mid-Missouri killer
The state of Missouri has executed convicted murderer Mark Christeson. The 37-year-old was given a lethal injection just before eight oh clock last night at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Christeson was found guilty of the 1998 murder of Susan Brouck and her two children on a farm near …Read More »