A suspected carjacking turned into a pursuit Saturday afternoon. Our new partner ABC17 KMIZ reports Jefferson City Police got a call around 4:30 about the carjacking. The victim told police he was sitting in his car waiting for his wife while she was shopping, when the suspect allegedly got in
Better luck next time — “Mr. Ice Storm!’
For most of mid Missouri…the great ice storm of 2017 was a non-event. Advanced warnings had crews tr…
JCMO carjacker busted after chase
A Jefferson City man is in Cole County jail, accused of a Saturday afternoon car-jacking. According …
A man stabs three at the Lake
The Camden County sheriff's department says it has a man in custody who stabbed three people during …
Callaway County destroys home
A family is left out in the ice storm after a fire. Central Callaway Fire Protection District and Fu…
One dead in Montgomery County accident
One person is dead after an accident on I-70 last night. The Highway Patrols's crash report sa…
Open Air
Warming centers and severe weather
In the event of power and heat loss, you should know where your nearest warming center is. Senator Mike Kehoe came on KWOS Open Air Saturday and told us the Salvation Army in Jefferson City serves as one, but you could always use an open grocery store as a quick warm
Highway Patrol Colonel…we’re not out of the woods
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to advise drivers to stay home during this weekend's ice storm. Colonel Brett Johnson reminded us at a press conference Friday night we are not out of the woods yet. Drivers that have to be on the highways and encounter a problem can call
MoDOT pleased with efforts
The Missouri Department of Transportation is pleased with their efforts of battling the ice storm but know the fight isn't over. At a press conference with Gov. Eric Greitens, MODOT Director Patrick McKenna said the strong work has been a team effort. Crews will continue to treat roads around the
Electric companies contact info
Electric company crews are on standby to assist those who lose power. If you do experience power outages, please do not dial 9-1-1. First, you should check your provider's website to see if the outage has been reported. If it has not been reported, you can report it online or
Current road conditions
With the ice storm warnings, road will become hazardous. You can view a map of current road conditions HERE. We will also keep you updated on all conditions on-air.