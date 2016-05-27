You may think you’re seeing ambulances running all over Jefferson City. Cole County EMS’ Kevin Wieberg says they’ve been busy … to the tune of about 11,000 calls. New EMS Director Jerry Johnston is now on board. He comes to Mid – Missouri from the busy Oakland California ambulance district.Read More »
Fire Department Celebrates 175 Years
The Jefferson City Fire Department has been putting out flames for 175 years. An open house will be held on Wednesday (26) to celebrate according to Jefferson City Fire Department Chief Matt Schofield… The open house will begin at 1:30pm at the Fire Museum at 911 E. Miller Street…Read More »
JCFD Talks Possible Expansion and Remodels
Jefferson City Fire Department Chief Matt Schofield appeared on KWOS Open Air talking about the past with the JCFD Fire Museum and what the future holds with a possible remodel of Fire Station 2 and another fire station in a growing area of Jefferson City.Read More »
Support for a JCMO school bond .. but still some questions
Jefferson City school patrons attending a meeting Monday seem to generally endorse the school district plans for a new high school, but want more done for other schools and educational programs in the district. That was the conclusion of a meeting Monday night led by School Superintendent Larry Linthacum at …Read More »
And another one rides the bus .. for cheap!
If you ever thought about riding the bus in Jefferson City .. today’s the perfect time … Jeff Tran Director Mark Mehmert says the $3 daily pass is only for a limited time. He adds the city bus system in currently doing an assessment of routes to get a better …Read More »
Two CoMo students accused of threatening principal
A couple of Columbia Rock Bridge students will be doing more than detention time after plotting to kill an assistant principal at the school. 18-year-old Jacob Vincent and a 14-year-old male student were taken into custody at the school after one of the teen’s parents found a string of text …Read More »