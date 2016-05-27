There won’t be any parade, but the inauguration of Eric Greitens as Missouri governor will take place per usual on the south steps of the Missouri Capitol today at noon. The day will start at 9 a.m. with an interfaith prayer service at St. Peter’s Catholic church…followed by a reception …Read More »
Greitens’ Inauguration Ceremony
Below is the audio of the entire inauguration of Eric Greitens as the 56th Governor of Missouri and …
One Year Old Killed in Traffic Accident
Eric Grietens becomes the 56th Missouri Governor… Grietens was sworn in before a multitude of people…
Open Air
Two fires in Mid-Missouri
The Red Cross is helping a Maries County family that lost their home over the weekend. The spectacular blaze destroyed their rural home in the southeastern part of the county Saturday night. Fire investigators say the family’s Christmas tree fell on to a wood stove and ignited the blaze. A …Read More »
Missouri chooses new GOP chair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves is the new chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. The Missouri Republican State Committee elected Graves on Saturday as the party’s new statewide chief. Graves has served as western Missouri’s top federal prosecutor and lately has been an attorney with …Read More »
Biker fight turns to shooting
A biker club’s party ended with one person being shot. From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, the party was on the 1800 block of State Road 94 and had between 30 and 50 people in attendance. A fight broke out and a twenty-three-year-old Jefferson City man was shot. Callaway County …Read More »
Phone scammers and tax season
With tax season approaching, scammers are starting to get hungry. From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, the Boone County Sheriff’s department says phone scams have been increasing over the last few years. Detective Tom O’Sullivan reminds us government agencies will never ask for your personal information over the phone. The …Read More »
JEFFTRAN study
Jefferson City Council will be voting on a $75,000 to study the city’s transit division later this month. If the council approves, it will allow a consultant to come in to compare JEFFTRAN’s existing service and management to similar communities. The consultant will also be looking to collect input, with …Read More »