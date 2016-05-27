Legislation that would allow ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to operate statewide is making its way through the State Capitol. But Jefferson City leaders appear ready to move forward without the state law. The city council’s public safety committee Thursday requested to have a bill drawn up …Read More »
Multi-county pursuit began in Maries County
A suspect allegedly led Maries County Deputies through a multiple-county high-speed chase. Our news …
One person hospitalized in Cole County accident
One person was seriously hurt in an accident early Saturday morning. According to the Highway …
Could state prisons be cutting the cord?
One Missouri Representative says the cable bill is too high in state prisons. Representative J. Eggl…
Violent attack leaves one man in hospital .. suspect in jail
A Jefferson City man is in jail after he attacked his ex girlfriend and her new boyfriend with an ax…
Time is running out for Capitol Avenue property owners
This is one letter you better not pitch out with the junk mail. Those property owners of the tumble-down houses along Capitol Avenue are officially on notice. Jefferson City is letting them know the next step could be taking those homes away … Mayor Carrie Tergin says the city is …Read More »
Right to Work advances in Mo Senate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has passed a right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees. Senators voted 21-12 Wednesday to send the bill to the House. House members last week passed an almost-identical bill. Right to work has new momentum with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ support. He says he’ll …Read More »
People Voicing Concerns on Right to Work
Right to work is now headed to the senate and Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe hopes the issue passes quickly, even though he is being told opposing views… He says Governor Eric Greitens push behind the bill is helping speed things along in the Legislature. It has already passed the …Read More »
Senator Kehoe Talks Chili AND the Session
Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about the current session and more importantly, a Chili Cook Off he has challenged several to partake in.Read More »
Man accused of getting underage girl out of school for sex
Jefferson City school officials are reviewing their practices of releasing students after an incident where a 31-year-old man is now charged with statutory rape and sodomy. The 16-year-old victim tells Jefferson City police that she was having a consensual sexual relationship with 31-year-old Jerome Buschman…and that Buschman would call the …Read More »