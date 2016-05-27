Jefferson City residents could be voting on a new storm water utility fee in August. The fee would go to fixing several stormwater drainage issues in the city. The fee would cost typical single family homeowners about 3-dollars and-50 cents a month and generate about 2 million dollars a year. …Read More »
Proposed bill to make changes in higher ed
A proposed bill would make some changes to higher education. The bill proposed by Representativ…
Columbia man sentenced in child pornography case
A Columbia man was sentenced to 20-years in prison on child pornography charges. The Boone County Sh…
No more ‘The Donald’ — Now it’s President Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald …
Jeff Tran Keeping on the Move
Mark Mehmert from JeffTran appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about your transit system in the city, …
It’s Donald Trump’s BIG DAY!
The inaugural festivities are underway in Washington D.C. and a few mid Missourians have made the tr…
Open Air
State worker pay raises — or cutbacks?
State Rep Jay Barnes doesn’t think the Governor is talking tough about state government employees. In fact, he feels Governor Greitens is aware of the state worker pay situation … As for higher education withholdings announced by the Governor, Barnes fears colleges like Mizzou and Lincoln face some difficult years …Read More »
Barnes Talks About the First Days of Session
Jefferson City Representative Jay Barnes made his regular appearance on KWOS Open Air to talk about the first few days of the new session, Governor Grieten’s State of the State Address and Right to Work in Missouri.Read More »
JCMO Council races
Two Jefferson City Council seats are up for grabs this year. Incumbent Jim Branch meets challenger David Kemna in the 1st Ward. While Leonard Steinman, Ron Fitzwater and Charles Jackson have filed in the city’s 4th Ward. That seat was vacated by the resignation of Glen Costales who’s moving out …Read More »
Senator Kehoe says Senate is moving on budget plans
Governor Greitens may have not ‘shown his hand’ on his proposed budget .. but it isn’t slowing down the Missouri Senate … They’ve moved over 250 – bills to committee. Senator Mike Kehoe says, by law, the Governor has to have his budget ready shortly after he takes office. Kehoe …Read More »
Fatal shooting in Columbia – sketchy details so far
The Missouri Highway Patrol is trying to nail down details in a traffic stop that turned deadly Wednesday in the northern part of Columbia. Police chased and pulled over a car about 2 oh clock on Oakland Gravel Road near Alfalfa Drive. Investigators say two women jumped out of the …Read More »